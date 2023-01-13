Man in court over threat of death

A 24-year-old unemployed man who broke into a pensioner’s home and threatened to kill him in an attempt to steal his belongings has been charged at the Accra Circuit Court.
The accused, Samuel Nii Ayi Lartey, was slapped with three counts of unlawful entry, attempted stealing, and the threat of death when he appeared before the court yesterday.
He has, however, denied the charges and has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢ 70,000 with three sureties two of whom must be public servants earning not less than GH₵ 1,000 every month.
Prosecution’s facts
According to the Prosecutor, Superintendent Augustine Yirenkyi, on January 5, 2023, at 2:30 a.m., the complainant was in bed when he heard an unusual noise in the room.
Upon hearing the noise, the prosecutor said, the complainant was attracted to the unusual noise but on getting closer to where he heard the noise, he could not see anyone and, therefore, went back to sleep but a few minutes later he heard the noise again.
The prosecutor further told the court that the complainant went round the room and saw the accused person hiding in his washroom.
She told the court that the complainant got to his door only to detect that the accused person had burnt his trap door net, opened it and forced open the main door before entering the room.
She said the complainant managed to lock his door again with the accused inside, pleading for forgiveness.
“The complainant then called a witness that he had arrested a thief in his room so he should come and assist him to take the thief to the police station.
“Based on that, the accused person pulled a pair of scissors on the complainant and threatened to kill him if he refused to open the door for him,” she said.
Complainant
The prosecutor added that the complainant, who became scared, opened the door for him and he went away.
The witness, she said, while going to the aid of the complainant, met the accused person about 15 metres from the complainant's place.
The accused, she said, had knelt before the witness confessing that he was the one found in the complainant's room.
“The witness then sent him back to the complainant's room to ascertain the truth and the accused person again pleaded with them that they should let him go but later came to make a report to the police,” the prosecutor said.
On January 7, 2023, the accused person, the prosecutor said, was arrested in another case and brought to the police station and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.