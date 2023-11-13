Malfunctioning traffic lights: Cost of replacement is equivalent to new installations - Ministry

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 13 - 2023 , 18:15

The Ministry of Roads and Highways says it has started a nationwide exercise to restore malfunctioning traffic lights across the country.

The Ministry in a statement dated November 12, 2023, said it is also collaborating with the Ghana Police to ensure that all persons who cause damage to Public Road Infrastructure are made to face the full rigours of the law as stipulated in LI. 2180.

It said it has observed with concern the increase in the rate of vehicular crashes, theft, and vandalism of Traffic Control Infrastructure, particularly traffic lights, leaving many traffic light damaged.

According to the Ministry of Roads and Highways, "In most cases, the cost of replacement is equivalent to undertaking new installations. This imposes additional financial burden on the Ministry and the taxpayer for prompt restoration and timely maintenance."

The Ministry said it is an offence under sub section 4 of Section 114 of the Road Traffic Regulation LI. 2180 to cause damage to the Public Road Infrastructure.

It has therefore encouraged the people to volunteer information on all persons whose actions cause damage to traffic lights for a reward by calling 0302773906 or 0302787373 or police command center number 191 (all networks), 18555 (on Vodafone and MTN short code).

Many motorists, particularly those in urban areas have been complaining about the growing number of malfunctioning traffic lights.