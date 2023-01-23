Make patients your priority — KATH CEO

The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is determined to make the facility patient-centred and has urged the staff to let this reflect in their output.
The management has, therefore, challenged the staff of the facility to prioritise their patients and treat them with love and dignity.
Speaking at the Annual Thanksgiving and Staff Awards of KATH last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, said it was not enough to be considered as the hospital with the best qualified medical specialists and facilities in this part of the country.
He warned that “my management would have a big problem with anyone whose action or inaction leads to a decline in the quality of services we render to the public.”
According to him, “also important is that we should be known as the most responsive and patient-centred facility through the provision of timely specialist care in a dignified manner to patients.”
Dignity
Prof. Addai-Mensah urged the staff to treat patients with respect and dignity by making sure that clinics started work on time.
“We must note that patients remain the reason why we are able to put food on our tables, so we must work to earn the salaries that enable us to do this,” he urged.
He said the management would also ensure that the staff had the needed support and equipment to enable them to deliver on their mandate, stressing that as part of the support, all directorates would be given financial autonomy to retain part of their revenue for work-related expenses.
Awards
In all, 21 staff were rewarded for their long service and dedication to the hospital and 19 others for distinguishing themselves in their various fields in the year 2022.
The Overall Best Staff award went to Dr Augustine Tawiah of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, who is currently in South Korea for further studies.
He took home a cash prize of GH¢15,000 with a plaque, while the first runner-up award went to Patrick Anim, who went home with a cash prize of GHc10,000.
Dr Angela Boahen emerged as the second runner-up and took home a cash prize of GH¢5,000.
The Directorate of Surgery also emerged as the most innovate directorate for its proposal which won the hospital a grant of $600,000 to set up a Paediatric Theatre.
For their effort, the staff were rewarded with a cheque for GH¢30,000 to be used to improve the directorate.