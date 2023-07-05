Majority of Africans perceive increasing corruption, fear reporting it due to potential retaliation

Kweku Zurek Jul - 05 - 2023 , 20:32

According to a recent survey conducted by Afrobarometer, a majority of Africans believe that corruption has escalated in their countries. However, an even larger proportion expressed apprehension about reporting corrupt activities to the authorities due to fears of retaliation.

Afrobarometer's communications coordinator for anglophone West and North Africa, Maame Akua Amoah Twum, highlighted these insights during a corruption webinar organized by the Data for Governance Alliance in collaboration with the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption.

The webinar, themed "Civil society organisations' contribution to driving accountability in the fight against corruption in Africa," brought together experts, policymakers, and civil society actors to discuss the prevalence of corruption on the continent, its impacts, and innovative strategies to combat it effectively.

Ms. Twum shared findings from Afrobarometer surveys conducted in 36 African countries in 2021 and 2022, revealing that nearly six in 10 Africans (58%) reported an increase in corruption in their respective countries over the past year. The situation has notably worsened in 12 out of the 30 countries surveyed in both 2014/2015 and 2021/2022, with Senegal experiencing a significant rise of 39 percentage points in perceptions of increasing corruption. Other countries where perceptions have deteriorated include Burkina Faso (+29 points), Gabon (+24 points), Cameroon (+23 points), and Côte d'Ivoire (+22 points). Conversely, Benin witnessed a drastic improvement, with a decrease of -61 percentage points in the proportion of respondents reporting an increase in corruption.

"The survey findings underscore the urgent need for African governments to prioritize anti-corruption efforts and regain public trust," Twum emphasized. "It is crucial to establish robust mechanisms for citizen engagement, protect whistleblowers, and build accountable institutions that actively work toward eradicating corruption. However, seven in 10 Africans express concerns that ordinary citizens risk retaliation or other negative consequences if they report corruption to the authorities."

During the webinar, other speakers stressed the importance of collective efforts by civil society organizations (CSOs), the media, and stakeholders to combat corruption on the continent. Edem Senanu, a member of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption, highlighted the progress made by the board in its anti-corruption endeavours with member states. He emphasized the role of institutions such as anti-corruption agencies, financial intelligence units, asset recovery agencies, and anti-corruption units within law enforcement agencies in curbing corruption.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), Don Deya called on CSOs to extend the fight against corruption through social movements, urging a more radical and politically engaged approach, particularly during election periods.

The Africa Adviser at Transparency International, Paul Banoba emphasized the significance of data in informing policy and advocacy efforts. He highlighted the network's focus on utilizing data to shape planning, policy uptake, and advocacy across Africa, recognizing that civil society work in Africa often lacks an informed basis.

The Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Center for Democratic Development, Kojo Pumpuni shed light on the role of the media in combating corruption, stressing the need for persistent efforts in amplifying corruption cases and eliciting a response from the government.

The webinar served as a precursor to the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC), to be celebrated on July 11, 2023, in Arusha, Tanzania.

About the Data for Governance Alliance

The Data for Governance Alliance is a four-year project that promotes data-based advocacy and engagement by pan-African civil society organizations (CSOs) and African Union organs. Led by Afrobarometer, the project involves partnerships with organizations such as the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Nairobi, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, and Laws.Africa. The European Union provides funding for the project.