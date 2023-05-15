Maiden science festival increases knowledge of students, other patrons

Vincent Amenuveve May - 15 - 2023 , 13:49

A maiden science festival was last Saturday held at the Ghana Museum of Science and Technology (MST) in Accra to increase the knowledge of students, other patrons on the importance of creativity and innovation in science in nation building.

Dubbed “SciFest 2023” the event also created an opportunity for the 700 patrons including Senior and Junior High School students as well as community groups and families to have fun with science.

A number of organisations mounted exhibitions and gave patrons hands on scientific activities and demonstrations to spice up the festival.

They included the Practical Education Network and Terrific Science Busters. Researchers from the West African Centre for the Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) at the University of Ghana,Legon were also at the event and gave the visitors an opportunity to see what microbes look like under a microscope.

The researchers also demonstrated how common blood tests are done to the admiration of patrons.

Other organisations included VirTutor, InovTech, Galaxy International School and the Ghana Space Science Technology Institute.

There were drones, telescopes, virtual reality games, and augmented reality devices as a way of demonstrating to patrons science and technological advancements as well as career talks from renowned Ghanaian scientists.

Some of the schools that took part in the event were the Accra Girls SHS, Weija Presby JHS and Learning Skills International School.

The event was organised by G.H. Scientific, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based non-governmental organisation in partnership with the Ghana Museum of Science and Technology, Dext Technologies Limited with support from the International Brain Research Organisation.

Patrons excited

Some of the patrons who expressed their excitement at the event, told the Graphic Online that they were willing to attend the festival every year when it is organised. They hoped subsequent events will be expanded to cover all the regional capitals in the country.

To them, the various experiments, demonstrations, exhibitions, competitions, museum tours, poster presentations, science communication workshops and special talks by renowned Ghanaian scientists were “simply apt" for the event.

Importance

The cofounder of G.H.Scientific, Dr Thomas Tagoe who opened the festival expressed the importance of having students and parents alike experience science in a way that is not daunting.

He noted that the event afforded patrons the opportunity to engage with scientists to consider science careers as rewarding.

“Lastly, it was also a good opportunity to have a family day out, something different from the usual” he explained.

Touching on the objectives of the event, Dr Tagoe said the organisers believe that science is not all about school, exams and work.

He said “there is creativity and innovation in science, so by taking part in the SciFest in a family friendly environment, everyone can experience this fun for themselves”.

The Head of the MST, Mrs Akosua Buckmann emphasised the role of her outfit in telling Ghana's story and recording progress in the areas of STEM.

She further encouraged people to visit the science museum and witness its rich scientific history which has been expertly curated.