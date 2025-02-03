Featured

President Mahama appoints Dr Nii Moi Thompson as NDPC Chairman

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 03 - 2025 , 12:46 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Nii Moi Thompson as the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, pending consultations with the Council of State.

In a statement issued on February 3, the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced the appointment, highlighting Dr Thompson’s previous tenure as Director-General of the Commission, where he played a key role in drafting Ghana’s 40-Year Development Plan.

Dr Thompson also led Ghana’s technical delegations to the United Nations (UN) to help shape the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and later guided their integration into Ghana’s national development agenda between 2014 and 2015.

As Chairman of the Commission, Dr Thompson will work closely with the Minister for Finance, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Government Statistician, and other key stakeholders, including regional representatives, to advise the President and Parliament on Ghana’s development strategy.

Additionally, Mr Ofosu announced the appointment of Albert Kwadwo Twum Boafo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), pending the reconstitution of the Board.

"Mr Twum Boafo is a Civil Engineer, Finance expert, and former Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority between 2009 and 2017. He holds a BEng in Materials Engineering from the University of Wales, an MSc in Civil Engineering from the Rensselar Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York and an MBA in Finance and Investment Analysis from Stetson University, Deland, Florida, USA", he stated.