Republic Bank poised to break new grounds — MD

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 03 - 2025 , 12:57 2 minutes read

The Managing Director of the Republic Bank, Mr Benjamin Dzoboku, has stated that the financial institution is poised to break new grounds as it embarks on a steady drive to reach new territories.

He said the bank now stood on a firm foundation for serious business across the country.

Mr Dzoboku made the statement when the bank opened a new branch in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, last Friday amid pomp and celebration.

The grand ceremony was attended by officials of the Bank of Ghana, traditional rulers, captains of the banking industry and members of the public.

Mr Dzoboku said out of the 15 staff deployed at the new branch, 10 were selected locally.

“We will demonstrate quality banking services to the public and identity important business sectors to support,” the Managing Director affirmed.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, the Dufia of Ho-Heve, Togbe Anikpi III, said the move by Republic Bank was most appropriate at a time the local population and local businesses were expanding rapidly.

“We are excited to be witnessing this inauguration, and we expect customer-friendly services from the staff,” he added.

Togbe Anikpi said the location of the bank, close to the Ho Central Market, was also suitable for brisk business, and gave the assurance that the traditional authorities would support the bank to attain sterling business heights in the regional capital and beyond.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, said the bank had come to Ho at the right time to contribute to the growth of the local economy.

He appealed to the bank to give soft loans to small and medium enterprises to enable them to expand to benefit the people.

He pledged that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council would work hand-in-hand with Republic Bank for progress, not only in Ho, but the region as a whole.

