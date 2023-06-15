Lukula, Mempeasem clashes: Victims still stranded, perching in dilapidated structures

Three weeks after a violent clash in relation to a chieftaincy and land dispute at Lukula and Mempeasem in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, some victims whose homes were destroyed are still stranded.

Some are currently perching in dilapidated structures. Others are seeking shelter in churches and mosques.

Since the incident, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are said to have neglected the victims and have not even visited the community, Graphic Online has been told.

Although, relative peace has since returned to the area, the affected persons are still struggling to survive.

When Graphic Online visited the community Thursday, some people who fled the area, particularly women and children had returned

Some were still hiding in the bushes for fear of another attack.

Schools and health facilities in the communities have remained closed as the staff have also fled the area.

Victims

A victim, Abdul-Rahaman Yakubu told Graphic Online's Mohammed Fugu that he has lost virtually everything and was homeless and stranded.

When contacted, the Savannah Regional Director of NADMO, Mohammed Tohir said his outfit was collaborating with the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area to mobilise some relief items for the victims.

“It is not true that we have neglected them, as I am speaking to you I am on my way to Accra to follow up on a request I sent to the head office for relief items. I am very hopeful that very soon we will be able to moblise some items for them”.