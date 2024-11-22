Featured

LIVESTREAMED: Watch President Akufo-Addo inaugurate the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line and trains

GraphicOnline Nov - 22 - 2024 , 09:53

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will this morning inaugurate the Tema-Mpakadan Standard Gauge Railway Line and two Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains at the Tema Railhead opposite the Golden Jubilee Terminal.

The ceremony, scheduled for today (Friday, 22 November 2024) at 10am marks a milestone in Ghana's railway modernisation efforts.

Modernising rail transport



The newly completed 97-kilometre standard gauge railway line connects seven stations along the Tema-Mpakadan route. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to phase out outdated narrow gauge rail systems and replace them with more efficient and modern infrastructure.

The two DMU trains, procured at a cost of $4.2 million, are designed specifically for the standard gauge railway and are expected to enhance passenger transport along the corridor. Commercial passenger services commenced earlier this year, providing a faster, more comfortable alternative to road transport for commuters in the region.

A Vision for the future

In an earlier interview with the Daily Graphic, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), Yaw Owusu, emphasised the transformative impact of the railway project.

“This marks the beginning of replacing our outdated narrow gauge rail lines with modern, efficient systems,” he said.

He also expressed optimism about the potential of the railway system to contribute to Ghana's economic development by improving connectivity and reducing transportation costs.

National significance



The Tema-Mpakadan railway line forms part of a larger ambition to create an integrated transport network in Ghana. The initiative is expected to drive economic growth by facilitating trade, reducing road congestion, and creating jobs in the transportation and logistics sectors.

Education

In the lead-up to the inauguration, the Ministry has stepped up education about the use of the railway line. This is after one of the trains was involved in an accident early this year.

It will be recalled that in April, four individuals were brought before the High Court in Accra regarding their involvement in a train accident during a test-run on the Tema-Mapakan route at Kpong in the Eastern Region.

The four individuals—Kokuo Koudjo, Patrick Kwaku Sosu, Alaza Prosper, and Fiadugbe Emmanuel—have been arraigned for allegedly aiding convicted Abel Dzidotor in causing unlawful damage to the train.

Abel Dzidotor, a 41-year-old truck driver, was sentenced to six months in jail for leaving his vehicle unattended on a section of the tracks identified as "Km 76 + 100," which resulted in the accident.

The four individuals were charged with abetment of unlawful damage at the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

Stay tuned as President Akufo-Addo inaugurates this landmark project, which is set to redefine Ghana’s rail transport landscape.

