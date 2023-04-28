Life returns to normal at Agorkedzi after sea invasion

Alberto Mario Noretti Apr - 28 - 2023 , 07:15

LIFE has returned to normal at Agorkedzi in the Anloga District of the Volta Region after the sea invaded the community again about 10 days ago, flooding 90 houses and displacing 227 people.

The displaced included 100 males and 127 females.

The late-night tidal waves assault on Saturday, April 15, also destroyed three buildings in the community.

However, the deluge began receding after three days, with no casualties recorded.

The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Philip Bokorgah, told the Daily Graphic on Monday that the floods had drawn back largely into the sea.

Livelihood

“The people have now gone back to their livelihood activity, which invariably is fishing,” he said.

According to Mr Bokorgah, the displaced people who sought refuge with friends during the sea invasion in the nearby communities had returned to Agorkedzi.

“Meanwhile, the R.C. Basic School which was shut down as a result of the floods has reopened,” he added.

“We are still monitoring the situation on the ground to give the prompt and appropriate response in case of a recurrence of the tidal invasion,” Mr Bokorgah told this reporter.

The District Director of NADMO said since life had returned to normal in Agorkedzi, there was no need for the distribution of relief items to the people at the moment.

A similar tidal invasion at nearby Fuveme a year ago wiped out the community, prompting the people to relocate to Agorkedzi.