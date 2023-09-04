Let’s join forces to combat domestic violence — Italian Ambassador

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Sep - 04 - 2023 , 08:02

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d'Orlandi, has called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), advocates, the public and all relevant stakeholders in the fight against domestic violence to join forces and intensify their campaign against the menace.

That, she said, was because gender-based violence, particularly against women, was not unique to the country but rather an international phenomenon that could effectively be dealt with through a unified approach.

“You and other people may be doing the same thing in the same area but you may not even know.

So by joining forces and creating a strong synergy and relationship, we can do more,” she stressed.

Ms d'Orlandi made the call last Thursday when the Founder of the Humanity Magazine, a humanitarian organisation, Yahaya Alhasan, together with some advocates, paid a courtesy call on her at the embassy in Accra.

The visit was to solicit the Italian government’s support in the organisation’s quest to ensure domestic violence was clamped down while victims were given access to free medical care.

Commendation, support

Ms d'Orlandi, who is also the ambassador to Togo, commended the organisation for continuously pursuing the agenda to protect women from all forms of gender-based harassment and pledged to use her platform to create a strong network of advocates for the cause.

She mentioned that a civil society made of women entrepreneurs, professors and spouses of Italians working or based in the country, known as the Ghana-Italian Women Association, was equally committed and focused on improving the social welfare of women and children.

“For instance, in Agbogbloshie, they are supporting schools and dispensaries, bringing in medicines and providing training for the young girls.

They also have a programme to educate adolescent girls and Kayayei against unwanted pregnancies,” she explained.

Due to the prevalent cases of abuse across the country, Mr Alhassan reiterated an earlier appeal to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the entire government to help scrap the cost of medical treatment for victims of gender-based violence and abuses.

“It is mainly the poor and the voiceless who are beaten in society.

The medical cost is quite expensive, especially at such a distressful time for our economy.

So how many of them can afford proper medical care?” he lamented.

Mr Alhasan stated that the organisation had made some modest gains in combating the problem by championing a campaign that led to the passage of an anti-witchcraft law, criminalising the accusation of anyone as a witch.