Let’s build stronger Kwabotwe brand - MOBA Ebusuapanyin

The Ebusuapanyin of Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Capt. Paul Forjoe, has urged members to work collectively and creatively in building a stronger Kwabotwe brand.
"None of what we hope for Mfantsipim can be accomplished by only a few of us; what we hope for can only be achieved from our collective and creative efforts.
“We can love the Kwabotwe that we knew, but I assure you we will love the Mfantsipim that we create even more," he said.
Conference
Capt. Forjoe made the statement in a speech read on his behalf at the Seventh Edition of MOBA Annual National Conference held over the weekend in Accra.
He added that despite the work that had been done in the school over the years by both the government and the association, the school still needed substantial transformation.
The transformation, he said, needed to be seen in the infrastructure, the administrative process and funding arrangements of the school.
He said that the transformation could only be achieved through a bold and visionary leadership on the part of the association.
He added that the lack of funds could not be accepted as an excuse to settle for less but rather be a driving force for excellence.
"Fortunately for us, the Botwe spirit does not permit us to accept our lack of funds as an excuse for mediocrity but to use it as the driving force in search for excellence," he said.
Speaking on the theme for the conference, "Mfantsipim and Life experiences", the guest speaker, Prof. Philip Bondzi-Simpson, urged the old boys to live by their school motto, "Dwen hw3 kan" which means think and look ahead, and apply it in all facets of their lives.
He reminded the association that the school motto required them to live a life of sacrificial service to the school, the country and their maker.
Prof. Bondzi-Simpson also encouraged the old boys to persevere and be resilient in all that they did to make their school proud.
Donations
The old boys association also donated a 30-seater bus and a robot inventor to the school.
At the presentation, Capt. Forjoe said the bus came with a lifetime comprehensive insurance cover and will be maintained by the old boys association.
The robot inventor, he said, was also to assist the school's robotics team to win the upcoming first Lego league competition scheduled in April this year.
Receiving the donations on behalf of the school, the Assistant headmaster for the school, John Arthur, thanked the old boys for their kind gesture and assured them that the school would make good use of the donations.