LCB Worldwide Ghana fumigates Abossey Okai, other market centres

A renowned crisis management company,the LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited last Sunday fumigated shops at Abossey Okai and other market centres within the Greater Accra Region.
The exercise, which was executed in collaboration with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), saw more than 1,000 shops fumigated.Follow @Graphicgh
The move comes on the back of frantic efforts by the government and health authorities to contain the COVID-19 virus, which new variant, Omicron, seems to be wreaking havoc on the Ghanaian people and endangering the lives of the generality of the people.
Latest figures
Latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicates that there are currently 9,020 active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana, with confirmed cases pegged at 153,514, new cases 508 and 1,343 deaths. Recoveries and discharge stands at 143,151.
Sunday’s fumigation exercise, according officials, was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and is aimed at helping the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic.
The Chief Executive Officer of the LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr Kareem Abu, said the company would continue with such initiatives until the pandemic was contained.
‘’We have been at the forefront of fumigating various public places since the pandemic broke in 2019. We have done market centres, schools and public offices including ministries, departments and agencies as our contribution towards the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic. This is not limited to only the Greater Accra Region, we have done various parts of the country as well,’’ he told journalists after the exercise.
Safety protocol
He further entreated Ghanaians to play their part by adhering to all the safety protocol in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from catching the virus.
On his part, the Vice-President of the GUTA, Mr Clement Boateng, said the union lauded the relationship and collaboration with the LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, explaining that collaborations in the past had yielded enormous benefits to the GUTA and its membership.
According to him, the fumigation exercise came in handy, coming on the heels of the fourth wave of COVID-19, adding that they were hopeful that the exercise would greatly reduce the risk of traders catching the virus.
Mr Boateng was full of praise for the LCB company for offering to undertake the fumigation of the Abossey Okai spare parts market free of charge.
He added that the exercise would be extended to other market centres across the country in the ensuing days.