Law students receive Lebanese Community scholarship

Ten final-year students at the Ghana School of Law, Makola in Accra have received the Lebanese Community in Ghana Scholarship for the 2021/2022 academic year.
The number brings to 300 students in the media and law disciplines from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana who have benefitted from the scholarship in recent times.
The scholarship, under the leadership of the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, has also been extended to students from the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts, both at the University of Ghana, since 2020.
Presenting the latest award to the law students at a brief ceremony, Mr Kheir observed that Ghana’s stable democracy was primarily hinged on its strong rule of law.
That, he said, made the country a shining example on the international stage and boosted socio-economic development.
Beneficiaries
The 10 beneficiary students are Emmanuel Dei-Tumi Jnr, Emmeline Ziwu, Prosper Batariwah, Adwoa Serwaa Asamoah, Benjamin Bentsi-Enchill, Ezekiel Codjoe, Sylvanus Akotigah, Clement Ocran-Biney, Abena Fosua Nyameye Korankye and Danielle Karikari-Darko.
“Ghana’s legal system is the foundation for its rule of law. From 1992 till now, Ghana’s stable democracy has thrived because of the selfless work of legal professionals such as judges, lawyers among others,” Mr Kheir remarked.
Challenge
He, therefore, challenged the students to study hard to become responsible contributors to the country’s growing legal and political landscape.
“You will soon be joining this elite group to draft new pathways towards a safer society where there’s equality before the law and respect for the interest of minority groups,” he added.
He furthermore urged the beneficiaries to use their education to serve the interest of society rather than themselves.
“As our world becomes smaller, many people whose voices cannot be heard, continue to suffer at the hands of powerful men, institutions and nations. It is our hope that this scholarship will cushion you to be the voice of the voiceless and bridge the gap,” he noted.
The Director of the School of Law, Makola, Yaw Oppong, lauded the Ambassador and the Lebanese Community for the gesture, especially their consistency in sponsoring students from the institution.
“We are very grateful for this sponsorship given to our students. It is very timely and we don’t take it for granted,” he said.
The scholarship, he noted, would cushion the students and their families while giving them the space to adequately concentrate on their studies.
Hard times
“We are aware that times are very hard. Many people and countries are struggling financially. Even Lebanon is having its own fair share of issues. That is why this scholarship is significant. It will help ease the burden on our students,” he added.
He emphasised that the school was doing its best to promote quality legal education in Ghana and, therefore, appealed to the government, corporate institutions and individuals to do same.
“Nothing will compromise quality legal education. We are calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to come on board to assist more students at the Ghana School of Law,” he stressed.
One of the beneficiaries, Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, thanked the Ambassador and the Lebanese Community in Ghana for the generous gesture and promised that the students would honour the confidence reposed in them.