Latex Foam rewards outstanding police recruit

Local foam manufacturer, Latex Foam, has presented products of the company to General Recruit Samuel Asamoah Amponsah for emerging the Best in Academic Performance and Overall Best Recruit at the police recruits passing out ceremony in Accra last Friday.
General Recruit Amponsah received a divan-based bed and a king-size orthopaedic Latex Foam mattress with two pillows for his discipline and resilience that stood him out among the group.
Ceremony
Yesterday's [July 31, 2022] ceremony was the first batch of recruits passing out for 2022.
The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service, Commissioner of Police Isaac Ken Yeboah, was the reviewing officer of the event.
At the National Police Training School at Tesano where some 848 recruits passed out, the prize was presented by the Marketing Manager of Latex Foam, Patrick Chrapah.
Mr Chrapah, who was supported by staff of the company’s Hire Purchase Department to present the items, said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and an effort to motivate the recruits to give of their best to the country.
He said Latex Foam would continue to contribute its quota towards the development of the country’s human resources, including security personnel.
Mr Chrapah commended the awardee for chalking up the feat, and urged him to continue to excel even after passing out from the training school.
The gesture was the latest reward from the company to an outstanding passing out police recruit over the past eight years.
Last year, Latex Foam rewarded Charles Agyekum Wasiu for emerging the Best in Drills at the National Police Training School in Accra.
He received a cash prize of GH¢3,000, a high quality orthopedic mattress and two pillows.
The company is reputed for its quality brand in the foam industry in West Africa, having won awards for the quality of its products.