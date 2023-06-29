Latex Foam gives to Chief Imam for Eid

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 29 - 2023 , 06:39

Leading foam manufacturer, Latex Foam, has donated a cow and an unspecified amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at his Fadama residence in Accra towards the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

A management delegation from the company, comprising the Export Manager, Dr Yakubu Diomande, and the Public Relations Officer, Gifty E. Appiah, presented the items on behalf of the company during a courtesy call on the Chief Imam last Tuesday.

The Latex Foam delegation was received by the Chief Imam and his officials, including the Spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, and the Chief Protocol Officer, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam.

The gesture, which has become part of the company’s yearly commitments towards the Chief Imam’s office, formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Presentation

Presenting the items, Dr Diomande said the donation was to support the office of the Chief Imam, as well as to deepen the relationship between the company and the Chief Imam’s office.

He said Latex Foam recognised the contribution of the Muslim community towards the country’s development, hence showing support to them during the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

He further indicated that the gesture was also to say thank you to the Chief Imam for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the company and to interact with its management last year.

Dr Diomande wished Muslims across the country and the world, a fruitful celebration.

Appreciation

The Chief Imam thanked Latex Foam for the gesture and prayed for the continuous success of the company’s business.

“I am profoundly grateful,” he said, adding that “I am praying that in all your endeavours, may God bless every dimension of your business”.

Eid-ul-Adha is a festival celebrated among Muslims in remembrance of the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made out of his strong faith in Allah.