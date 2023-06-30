Latex Foam donates to Ho Teaching Hospital

Diana Mensah Jun - 30 - 2023 , 08:27

Foam mattress manufacturer, Latex Foam, has donated a quantity of hospital mattresses worth GH¢62,000 to the Ho Teaching Hospital at a short ceremony in Accra.

The Public Relations Officer of the company, Gifty Ekeocha Appiah, who presented the items on behalf of the company, highlighted the significance of quality health delivery to the development of a healthy society.

“The health of a people is as important as any developmental effort.

In fact, the growth and development of a society is dependent on the health of the people, and that is why

Latex Foam deems it proper to support the health care delivery system with these quality mattresses for patients,” she said.

“Latex Foam is conscious of the importance of quality sleep, not just for patients but for all of the public.

Our products are therefore, tailored for such purposes to ensure maximum benefit to the user.

We believe that patients, using these mattresses will have the best treat from it,” Mrs Appiah added.

Support

She indicated that the company had always deemed it necessary to support education and health in the country because of the critical roles they play in socio-economic development.

She explained that the donation would provide some comfort and rest to patients at the Ho Teaching Hospital as they received treatment.

The Head of Internal Medicine of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Professor Yaw Asante Awuku, who led a delegation of hospital staff to receive the items, expressed gratitude to the management of Latex Foam for the gesture.

He said mattresses were an important component of the hospital’s critical items that provided important support in health care delivery.