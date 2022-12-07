Latex Foam donates to 2022 Volta Best Farmer

Latex Foam, a leading foam manufacturer in Ghana, last Friday presented a queensize bed and a complementary orthopaedic mattress with pillows to the 2022 Volta Regional Best Farmer, Vozbeth Kofi Azumah, at the Regional Farmers Day celebration at Agorkpo Sogakope in the South Tongu District.
Mr Kofi Azumah, who has a list of farming and food processing activities credited to him., is a native of Agotime Beh in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.
The regional event was held concurrently with the national event, dubbed: "Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition", with Koforidua in the Eastern Region hosting the national celebration.
The colourful durbar, which was merged with both the World AIDS Day, celebrated on December 1, and the World Disability Day, celebrated on December 3, was graced by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and the chiefs and people of the region.