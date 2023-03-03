Labadi Beach Hotel pays GH¢10m dividend to SSNIT

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 03 - 2023 , 07:18

The Labadi Beach Hotel has presented a cheque for GH¢10 million as dividend to the government.

The dividend, which covers the 2021 fiscal year, is the highest to be recorded in the history of the wholly Ghanaian-owned premier five-star hotel, which opened its doors to the public in 1991, with 104 rooms.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is the sole shareholder of the company, which now boasts of 164 rooms, including two Presidential Suites, four executive suites and four superior suites.

The hotel, whch has shrugged off competition over the years from other multinationals, also has five bars, two restaurants, a 900-seater multi-purpose conference and banqueting facilities, a Spa with plunge pool, well equipped gym, a Lagoon for fishing, two plush Leisure and lap pools on a sprawling tropical landscaped garden that overlooks the natural Maale Lagoon.

The cheque was presented by the acting Board Chairman of the Hotel, Professor Douglas Boateng, and the acting Managing Director of the Hotel, David Eduaful, after a board meeting last Tuesday.

A senior Investment Analyst, Joseph Appau Boateng, received the cheque on behalf of SSNIT.

Achievement

Prof. Boateng credited the hotel’s success to its staff, saying despite all the challenges, they were able to deliver quality customer-driven service, attracting both local and international clients to the hotel.

“Without question, with our supervisory support, this performance is going to continue because they are determined to prove that if citizens are given opportunities, they can equally deliver for the shareholder and the society as a whole,“ he added.

Mr Eduaful said the success story of the indigenous brand could also be attributed to its innovative approach, adaptation of the highest standards of operation and service delivery through its dedicated staff who went the extra mile to exceed customer expectations.

"Labadi Beach Hotel being a proud national entity, has defined itself as providing luxury and premium services.

“It has proven itself over the years as the nation's premium five-star brand that provides purposeful and meaningful services, amenities and environments, and these attributes are designed to assist our guests in achieving their personal goals while advancing their ambitions without disruption whether they are on a business or leisure stay with us,” he added.

The acting managing director further said that in spite of the prevailing global economic and financial challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with fierce competition, the hotel, as part of its growth and expansion plans would invest in human capital to readily respond to the demands of guests.

Mr Eduaful said with the opportunity to honour its obligation of declaring and paying dividend to the shareholder, it was equally important to acknowledge the overwhelming support and patronage of valued customers who continued to make the hotel the leading choice.

Commendation

Mr Boateng commended management and staff of the hotel for their good performance.

He said considering its performance, SSNIT was prepared to assist the hotel to take its service delivery a notch higher.