La Homowo Festival to be climaxed August 22-24

The La Traditional Council and its partners have commenced the La Homowo Festival which started in July and would be climaxed between August 22-24.
The theme for this year’s celebration is "United for Development through our culture and traditions".
Speaking in an interview, the Chairman Homowo Planning Committee, Mr. Komieter George said it was time to review all various rich customs and traditions of the people of La as a tool for development through tourism.
Among the activities slated for the celebrations include; a homecoming, Kpashimo and other attractions such as football, a food bazaar and a Kpashimo competition.
Meanwhile, Mamedia Ventures an events, marketing and media consultancy agency led by Nii Maale-Adsei has been granted the rights as the marketing and sponsorship syndicators for the La Homowo Festival.
The La Homowo Planning Committee in a statement advised all corporate bodies "who will want to participate in the celebration of La to officially engage Mamedia Ventures or Nii Maale-Adsei on telephone number 0243138373 for various advertising and for commercial opportunities to make the festival a success".
"By this authorization Mamedia Ventures are to coordinate all commercial activities of corporate organizations who seek to use the festival personal to advertise their products and drive sales.
"The organization is to also engage all corporate organizations for clearance if they wish to undertake any commercial activities during the celebration of the festival.
"We are waiting to streamline all commercial activities pertaining to the festival to ensure value for money for organizations who will take the opportunity to advertise their products," Mr Komieter George emphasized.