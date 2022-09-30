Kyebi in floods after hours of torrential rains

A torrential rainfall which occurred last Wednesday and lasted for hours made the Birim River to overflow its banks and caused flooding in the area.
Apart from flooding many homes, the overflow from river which also made some of the streets impassable.
A number of vehicles which were on the streets before the rain started as well as those trying to go through the water were partially submerged.
Other structures such as containers, kiosks and some buildings were equally and partially submerged, forcing those using them to vacate and stay with friends and relatives.
This is the first time in over 50 years that Kyebi has witnessed flooding of this magnitude and it is being attributed to the impact of illegal mining that has impacted the Birim River in Akyem Abuakwa area.
An eyewitness, Francis Kodua, told the Daily Graphic that the rains partially submerged about 37 buildings forcing the dwellers to move out to stay temporarily with friends and relatives at more safe and higher areas.
He said although some houses were submerged, areas seriously affected by the torrential rains were the Kyebi Court, Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education and the Abuakwa State
College
No casualty was recorded, but according to the eye witness, a number of animals such as goats, sheep and fowls were drowned.
He indicated that those affected were living in fear of the rains recurring and therefore, appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for assistance.
The eyewitness said the Abuakwa South Municipal NADMO Coordinator, Police Commander and the Fire Service Commander were all at the scene to assess the situation.