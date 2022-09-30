Prudential Bank supports Ghana Teacher Prize with vehicle

Prudential Bank Limited, a leading indigenous bank, for the fourth consecutive year, donated a Nissan pick-up vehicle towards the upcoming teachers’ annual awards at a ceremony on the premises of Ghana Teaching Council.
The vehicle is the award for the first runner-up winner of this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize, launched last August in Accra.
The Executive Head of Operations of the bank, Thomas Broni, who made the presentation, said the bank’s support for education was consistent with its commitment to ensuring that society benefitted from the business operations of the bank.
He said the bank was honoured to partner with the Ministry of Education, the National Teaching Council, the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ghana Teacher Prize brand and allied institutions to motivate teachers.
Mr Broni further stated that quality education for the citizenry was critical for the growth and development of the nation and the teacher was at the centre of the realisation or otherwise of that aspiration.
As the theme for the 2022 World Teachers’ Day celebration states: “the transformation of education begins with teachers”.
“Educational transformation requires making deliberate positive systemic changes to the prevailing educational model. Clearly, if teachers do not play their role in the educational transformation process, there would be no transformation in the country’s educational system,
“The bank’s support for the Teacher Prize Award over the years is thus aimed at motivating teachers to continuously play their vital role in Ghana’s educational transformation agenda and to continue to inspire teachers to give off their best,” he stressed.
NTC
The Registrar of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr Christian Addai-Poku, who received the vehicle on behalf of the Ghana Teacher Prize, commended the bank for its contribution towards motivating teachers to work efficiently and effectively.
He said teachers had contributed to the quality of education in the country and should be awarded, to help instil competition among them for effective delivery. He congratulated the teachers, who would emerge as award winners at the upcoming ceremony, on their hard work and dedication and urged other teachers to work hard to be winners next year.
Dr Addai-Poku said recognising teachers who had exceptionally executed their mandate was in the right direction and he was glad that Prudential Bank Ltd was associated with this good call. He further reiterated that other corporate bodies should emulate what the bank was doing in the educational space. The awards scheme is in recognition of hardworking teachers and their contribution to the improvement of teacher ethics and education outcomes in the country.
Ghana Teacher Prize
The Ghana Teacher Prize started 27 years ago as “Best Teacher Awards” but it was rebranded in 2018 as “Ghana Teacher Prize” (GTP) which mimics the global standards in rewarding hardworking teachers across the country. Over the years, deserving teachers have won several prizes such as houses, cars, as well as other financial rewards to inspire other teachers to follow suit.
This year’s ceremony comes off in Tamale.
The event will commence with a two-day symposium and exhibition at the Modern City Hotel, Tamale from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4 2022, and climax with a grand durbar at the Multipurpose Hall of the University of Development Studies, UDS Tamale Campus on the World Teachers’ Day slated for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s celebrations.