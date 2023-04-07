Paragliding pilots from different countries have come to fly people at the Kwahu Easter festival
Kwahu Easter celebration opens: See activities in photos

Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Maclean Kwofi & Haruna Yussif Wunpini

The popular Kwahu Easter celebration has begun, with several thousands of people trooping to the Kwahu enclave in the Eastern Region.

Many activities have been lined up in the various communities for the Easter celebration.

The activities include paragliding, which has already started; Kwahu Easter comedy show; Kwahu Asakraka Easter festival; Kwahu Dwaso; Day and Night party; Easter fun fair; party on the boat; 3 nights of live music; family day out pool party; ladies night; and party in the garden. 

See some of the photos during the official opening of the Kwahu Easter which was held at the Odweanoma paragliding field on Friday morning, April 7, 2023.

Paragliding activities underway
The Chief of Odweanoma
A pilot being assisted to fix his paragliding materials
A patron of the paragliding getting ready for a flight
Eastern Regional Minister
Traditional dance performances took a centre stage of the celebration
Preachers were also at the event
Queen mothers came in their regalia
Some indigenes of Kwahu came to grace the event
Traditional rulers came in a grand style
GTA boss at the event
