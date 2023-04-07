Kwahu Easter celebration opens: See activities in photos

Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Maclean Kwofi & Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 07 - 2023 , 13:12

The popular Kwahu Easter celebration has begun, with several thousands of people trooping to the Kwahu enclave in the Eastern Region.

Many activities have been lined up in the various communities for the Easter celebration.

The activities include paragliding, which has already started; Kwahu Easter comedy show; Kwahu Asakraka Easter festival; Kwahu Dwaso; Day and Night party; Easter fun fair; party on the boat; 3 nights of live music; family day out pool party; ladies night; and party in the garden.

See some of the photos during the official opening of the Kwahu Easter which was held at the Odweanoma paragliding field on Friday morning, April 7, 2023.

