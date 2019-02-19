Krobodan to extend programmes to Upper East Region

Krobodan, a non-governmental organisation with over 30 years experience in executing poverty alleviation projects and programmes for the marginalised in the Eastern Region, is to extend its activities to the Upper East Region.
This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the NGO, Mr Joshua Nyumuah Nartey, at a ceremony held at Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo District to mark the 30th anniversary of the organisation.
Krobodan is an association of people of Krobo origin living in Denmark.
Mr Nartey said the organisation’s activities in the Eastern Region were centred in communities in the Upper Manya and Yilo Krobo districts and the Akuapen North Municipality.
He said in the Upper East Region, the NGO’s activities would be concentrated in the Bongo District and the Bolgatanga Municipality.
Programmes
The focus of the organisation’s poverty alleviation projects and programmes, he said, would be directed at enterprises that produced beads for the local and export markets, poultry farms, feed mills and farmers in livestock rearing and other farming ventures.
Additionally, he said, participants in the poverty alleviation projects and programmes would be mainly the youth who were physically challenged, single mothers, widows and landless farmers.
Handouts
According to him, since it was not always helpful to give handouts, his outfit had resorted to training beneficiaries in social intervention programmes and economic and business ventures as a means for them to earn money and improve their livelihoods.
He expressed his appreciation to the association’s partners in Denmark, Fair Life and Danish Society of Physically Challenged, as well as DANIDA for their support.
A representative of Fair Life, Denmark, Mr Martin Leskov, paid tribute to the founder of Krobodan, the late Mr G.T.Osei and pledged his organisation’s continued support.