Koforidua Anglican Diocese ordains 4 priests

Four newly trained ministers were last Sunday ordained into the priesthood of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church.
They are Rev. Father Dr. Isaac Sarfo Acheampong, Rev. Father Yeboah Adjei- Twum, Rev. Father Louis Asare and Rev. Father Adolf Frimpong.
The four were trained for four years at the St Nicholas Theological College in Cape Coast, which is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast.
The ordination, which took place at the St Peters Anglican Cathedral in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, was presided over by the Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, the Rt Rev. Felix Odei Annancy.
God’s calling
Rt Rev. Annancy said the four had been called by God for a purpose and that each of them had a peculiar skill and gift that should be imparted on the congregation.
According to him, their first duty was to love Jesus Christ and be committed to Him for guidance in dealing with their church members.
He said although Christians were said to constitute 70 per cent of Ghana's population, their lifestyles did not go with the messages and teachings received from their various denominations.
The situation, he stated, had led to societal vices such as corruption and so he tasked the newly ordained priests to preach the gospel to transform lives, the Christian way.
Rt Rev. Annancy also entreated the four new priests to lead lives that would reflect Jesus Christ, asking that they also put on the cloak of humility.
Equal treatment
He further asked the priests to treat the rich and the poor in their congregations equally in terms of visitations and sickness.
Speaking on behalf of his colleague newly ordained priests, Rev. Father Isaac Sarfo Acheampong said although it was a perception of the highly educated that God did not exist, that notion was wrong.
He said the combination of science and religion attested to the fact that God really exists.
According to him, social media and technology had brought in their wake societal decadence, which was drawing people from God. He, therefore, pledged that as priests, they would help bring back the people to Christ in order to have his glory.