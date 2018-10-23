KNUST VC still at post - Management

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has dismissed reports suggesting that the Vice-Chancellor,Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso has resigned.
According to the Assistant Registrar at KNUST’s Public Relations Office, James Kwasi Oberko, such news "should be disregarded."
He made this known at a media briefing following a meeting held between the management of the University and a delegation from the Ministry of Education, led by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.
According to Mr Oberko, Prof Obiri-Danso was still at post and that his resignation "is a figment of somebody's imagination...as we speak now, he's not even thinking about it."
Background
Some students of the KNUST on Monday embarked on a demonstration to protest what they described as a ‘tyrannical’ style of the university administration.
The demonstration, however, turned violent leading to the destruction of public and individual properties.
The demonstration was also intended to express grave concern over the use of force by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kwasi Obiri Danso, to cow them into submission.
Before the demonstration, 11 students of the University Hall (Katanga) who had participated in the usual entertainment programme (otherwise called moral session) of the hall last Friday were allegedly brutalised and arrested by the university’s internal security men and handed over to the KNUST Police Station, where they were detained.
KNUST shut down
Following that, the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) shut down the school indefinitely following an emergency meeting with the university authorities.
It also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the university campus.