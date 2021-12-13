KNUST: 'Ridgeline' students team renovates Hobor CHPS compound

A group of students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have renovated the Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Hobor, a community near Asalaja in the Ga South Municipal Assembly of Greater Accra at a cost of GH¢42,500.
Christened “Ridgeline team” the students erected an open shed to accommodate mothers and babies accessing maternal and child welfare services and linked the shed to a new urinal they constructed.
In addition, they donated 150 bottles of vitamin supplements for pregnant women, six benches with back rest for use under the shed, two tables and four chairs for health personnel, weighing scales for babies and toddlers and Mackintosh bed spreads, among others.
The group, made up of six Masters students – Catherine Danso-Boahene, Gertrude Ofosu-Dankyi, Matilda Danquah, Aminatu Issah, Gideon Okai and Maxwell Data Glalah – presented the items and the refurbished facility to the management of the Hobor CHPS compound on Thursday (December 9, 2021).
Rationale
The Leader of the Ridgeline team, Mr Maxwell Data Glalah explained that prior to the implementation of the project, the Ridgeline Team in collaboration with the Assemblyman of the Hobor electoral area, Mr Peter Adonu undertook an assessment to access the needs of the community.
“After the assessment, we realised that there was the need to improve healthcare service in the community,” he said.
Mr Glalah added that the initiative also formed part of an academic exercise that required the team to undertake a Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropic project for the award of MSc. Development Management certificate.
“We undertook this project, dubbed ‘Health Infrastructure Support Project’ not to only fulfil our academic requirement but to improve the quality of health service in the community,” he said.
Mr Glalah expressed an appreciation to Eco Bank, Agriplus Limited and some individuals who played instrumental roles in the implementation of the project.
Great help
A resident of Hobor, Ms Etse Xorla expressed excitement about the team’s gesture, adding that “the shed will be of great help to us because the health service room is too small and it doesn’t contain us. Sometimes we stand outside in the sun.”
A representative from the Municipal Health Directorate, Mr Jones Anim, speaking on behalf of the Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr. Abena Okoh, commended the Ridgeline team for the gesture.