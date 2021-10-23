KNUST alumnus gives GH¢1m to support school projects

An alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has presented a cheque for GH¢1 million to support projects of the university.
The cheque is to facilitate some key projects of the School of Public Health and the Department of Horticulture of the Faculty of Agriculture of the university.
The alumnus, Mr Ernest Akwasi Appiah, who is the Managing Director of Enepa Ventures Limited, owners of Agricultural Manufacturing Group (AMG), also promised to grant scholarships to 20 deserving students from both departments each academic year.
Donation
The entrepreneur said the donation was in response to a request made by a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Horticulture, Dr Eli Gaveh, to help the university's ongoing activities.
Mr Appiah said the gesture was in line with his passion that financial challenges should not be a limiting factor in maintaining children in school.
"I will continue to help students in similar situations once it comes to my notice," Mr Appiah said.
Gratitude
The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, expressed appreciation to Mr Appiah for giving back to his alma mater.
He assured him that the money would be put to good use to deepen the development of human resource for the country.
Prof. Owusu-Dabo explained that there were stringent criteria in place for identifying outstanding but underprivileged students for such scholarships.
The Dean of the School of Public Health, Prof. Sam Newton, reiterated that the fund would help expand infrastructure for public health education at KNUST, increase enrolment and help address current public health challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Gaveh suggested that the dedication of Mr Appiah to build AMG and Enepa into strong indigenous brands should be hailed to spur entrepreneurial drive among university graduates and other youth.