Knight Piésold’s schools programme extends to Saint Mary’s, Wesley Grammar SHSs

An initiative aimed at targeting high school students to generate interest in taking up careers in engineering which is being spearheaded by Knight Piésold Ghana Limited (K.P.), a geo-environmental consulting firm, has been extended to St Mary’s and Wesley Grammar senior high schools.
Dubbed Schools Initiative Programme (SIP), it is aimed at providing students with a practical approach to solving complex problems.
It is part of an annual Corporate Social Responsibility programme by Knight Piésold Ghana Limited,
For 2022, which was the 10th year of the initiative, St Mary’s and Wesley Grammar received a projector and a projector screen to aid in teaching and learning.
In previous years, at the end of the programme each year, the participating schools were presented with prizes to augment teaching and learning activities in their respective schools.
At the inception the competition was held in the form of a quiz between selected schools.
Later the competition was developed into a bridge modelling competition.
In recent times the competition has developed into a competition between schools, where they compete in the a modelling of a dam for judges to assess them.
The 2022 activity took the form of a donation exercise to St Mary’s and Wesley Grammar Senior High Schools.
The donations were made to the science department of the two schools to augment teaching and learning.
The ultimate goal of the company is to expand the reach of the programme to all the regions of Ghana.
Equipping students with the right tools and exposure will serve as a springboard for a bright future for Ghana and Africa at large.