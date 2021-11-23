Kintampo ready for Kurubi Festival

The Wangara tribe in Ghana will this week begin the celebration of the 2021 Kurubi Festival at Kintampo in the Kintampo North Municipality in the Bono East Region.
The people of Kintampo celebrate the Islamic Festival, Kurubi, which loosely translates as “light”.
It is celebrated in the third week of November to offer thanks to God, plan for development and make merry.
This year's celebration has been dubbed: "Promoting domestic tourism and fostering national cohesion through festival".
The Overlord of the Wangara tribe in Ghana, who is also the Vice Chairman of Zongo Chiefs in Ghana, Nassaba Sarki Nana Fanyinama, said they were focusing on tourism to highlight the potential of the sector in the region.
He said the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Ghana Tourism Authority and other bodies were partnering the traditional rulers to make the festival a success.
He expressed optimism about the success of the festival.
Dignitaries expected to grace the festival include the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr Ibrahim Awal; the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, and the King of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tutumba Jakoa Bore Essa.