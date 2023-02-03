Kennedy Agyapong donates to KATH

A Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has described as pathetic the current state of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).
He said the health facility that served as a referral centre for 12 regions in the country should be a centre of excellence and not in distress.
Delivery of quality health care, according to him, should not solely depend on the government and consequently charged the business community within and outside the country to come on board and assist the hospital.
Donation
The MP said this when he presented 100 beds and mattresses to the Accident and Emergency Unit of KATH last Monday.
The donation was in fulfilment of a promise he made last year when he donated $150,000 as the yearly maintenance fees for a linear accelerator machine which is used for the treatment of cancer at the Oncology Department.
“I have visited the wards of the hospital, and KATH is in distress and needs help. I am going to be an Ambassador for KATH and tell the story and the needs of the hospital,” he said.
Mr Agyapong said the hospital did not attend to people from the Ashanti Region alone but people from far and near, including his region, the Central Region, and pledged to be an ambassador of the facility.
He applauded the new KATH CEO for the initiative in reaching out to people to adopt and support the hospital and upgrade it to a standard to meet the status of a modern health facility.
Interaction with patients
The NPP aspiring flag bearer also used the opportunity to interact with the health workers and patients at the various units of the hospital.
He visited the various wards, the Oncology unit and the Accident and Emergency units.
He charged the management and the workers to take proper care of medical equipment to save lives and also ensure the health centre was clean to avoid infections.
He pledged to change the fortunes of the facility when voted into power as the next President of Ghana.
KATH CEO
The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, appealed to the benefactor to mobilise individuals, the business community and corporate entities to adopt some of the wards for refurbishment to meet the standard of a modern health facility.
He said though KATH served more than 10 regions in the country it lacked lots of quality medical equipment to deliver quality health care to patients.
He was grateful to the MP for responding to the appeal of the hospital.