Kempinski celebrates women

The Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra has paid tribute to women particularly, women who have continuously contributed to the development of the company.
The company, in a statement issued said, although the day was set aside to celebrate women around the world and to mark the day of solidary, respect, appreciation, love and care towards womens, they also celebrate some women personalities in their company.
“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of (from far left) Esther Nyatichi - Guest Relations Manager, Jennifer Minla - Lady in Red, Nirupama Shankar -Director of Finance, Semira Anku - Assistant Director of Sales, Theresa Batsa - Assistant Training Coordinator, Akosua Boatemaa - Uniform Supervisor.
Also, we appreciate the contributions of Annette Dzifa Amelorku; Training Manager, Adelaide Sowu; Assistant Reservation Manager, Annua Priya; E-Commerce Manager, Melissa Bediako - Groups and Events Manager, Doris Naami - Assistant Restaurant Manager, Barbara Amissah - Director of HR, and Ruweida Salifu - Marketing Manager, and all the cherished women in our team,” they stated.
