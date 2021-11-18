KATH: Relevant records, evidence validating judicious use of COVID donations available

The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has assured that it has nothing to hide on the issue of how donations to the hospital in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic were utilised.
The hospital in a statement responding to media publications on a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) alleging misapplication of COVID-19 cash donations said it has accounted for how the funds were utilised.
It has therefore assured all stakeholders, especially its cherished collaborators and partners who made those important donations, that it has all the relevant records and evidence to validate its claims on the judicious use of the donations and is in a position and very well prepared to make these available at the appropriate time and forum as part of the processes for seeking redress for the unjustified attach on its integrity
A staff of KATH, one Akyereba Awuni claims he has petitioned CHRAJ, alleging misapplication of COVID-19 cash donations to the hospital.
Mr Awuni has accused the management of using the proceeds from the funds to purchase two luxurious vehicles for the personal use of the Chief Executive Officer and the Medical Director of the hospital.
In a press statement dated November 17, 2021, signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs at KATH, Mr Kwame Frimpong, the management said it was yet to be served with any document or notice [from CHRAJ] of any process relating to the matter and as such was not in a position to respond to any specific issue.
That notwithstanding, the management reiterated that the general issue of the alleged misapplication of COVID-19 cash donations, “it still maintains its position that the disbursement was completely and wholly made for the intended purpose of supporting clinical care as communicated through various publications including the mouthpiece of the hospital, KATH Newsletter.”
“Management, therefore, once again denies in the strongest terms, any allegation of the misapplication of the stated COVID-19 special funds for the procurement of two cars or any other unintended purposes.”
“Finally, management wishes to assure all stakeholders, especially its cherished collaborators and partners who made those important donations, that it has all the relevant records and evidence to validate its claims on the judicious use of the donations and is in a position and very well prepared to make these available at the appropriate time and forum as part of the processes for seeking redress for the unjustified attach on its integrity,” it stated.
It said all relevant details have been published previously. “Management shall remain as transparent as always.”
