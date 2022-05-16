KATH gets laparoscopic surgical centre

The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) has handed over a laparoscopic surgical training centre to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to help provide minimal invasive surgical services.
The facility, built in 16 months at a cost of $234,231, will also help in training relevant health workers in laparoscopic surgeries in the northern part of the country.
Laparoscopic surgery explained
Laparoscopic surgery is a surgical technique in which short, narrow tubes (trochars) are inserted into the abdomen through small (less than one centimetre) incisions.
Through these trochars, long, narrow instruments are inserted. The surgeon uses these instruments to manipulate, cut and suture tissues.
It is the second such facility that has been built in the country after the one inaugurated at the Ridge Hospital in Accra a couple of years ago.
The facility is to help enhance services at the surgical directorate, including gynaecology and obstetrics surgeries.
The Lead Surgeon of the training centre, Dr Dominic Darkwa, has already been sent to Korea for a six-month intensive training in laparoscopic surgeries.
Subsequently, it led to the development of a proposal to KOFIH for the need to practise laparoscopy and impart knowledge at KATH.
Simulation starts
The Chief Executive of KATH, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, said about 15 doctors and nurses had already benefited from lectures, simulation laparoscopic training, including life animal laboratory training with pigs.
He stated that a sustainable plan had been drawn out to enable the centre to continue full operation after the KOFIH support had ended.
Dr Owusu-Danso expressed the appreciation of KATH to KOFIH for the assistance.
Training
The Country Director of KOFIH, Jinho Kang, disclosed that additional doctors and nurses from the hospital would be trained to provide specialist services.
He urged KATH to ensure proper maintenance of the facility to enhance its lifespan.