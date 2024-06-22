Featured

Kasoa tipper truck accident kills driver, two injured

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 22 - 2024 , 13:18

The driver of a tipper truck died on Friday while two others were critically injured following an accident at Krispol City Junction in Kasoa in the Central Region.

Advertisement

The driver who fell beneath the vehicle was run over by the tyres and died instantly.

Two others who were with him in the truck suffered critical injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver failed to lower the dumper of the truck to a secured position after tipping sand at a fuel station close by.

The dumper therefore lifted suddenly and struck the overpass at Krispol City Junction.

The cabin of the truck with registration number GN 7842-21 got ripped off and threw both the driver and his two assistants overboard.

“The vehicle while heading in the Budumburam camp direction didn’t notice that the dumper had lifted. All of a sudden, what we noticed was a big bang on the side of the Krispol City bridge. The driver came through the front windscreen and fell under the car, forcing the truck to run over him.

“The two driver’s mate also suffered a similar fate. The driver came to tip sand at a nearby station and suddenly this accident occurred,” Katu Dennis an eyewitness told Channel One News.

Meanwhile, an individual who is yet to be identified broke into the scene to steal an unspecified amount of money and smartphones from the accident victims.

Some eyewitnesses expressed disgust at the act.

credit: Citinewsroom