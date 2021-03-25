Kasapreko marks world water day

Kasapreko Company Limited has marked this year's World Water Day with a donation of cash and assorted products of the company to the National Cardiothoracic Centre in Accra. The company also donated a mechanised borehole to the Gukpegu-Tua community near Tamale in the Northern Region.
Interaction
Speaking to the media in Accra, the Trade and Marketing Manager of the company, Mr Jude Matti, re-echoed the need to preserve water as an essential commodity to life.
The donation to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital comprised 2,000 bottles of Awake Purified Drinking Water, assorted products from Kasapreko Company Limited and a cheque for GH¢ 75,000.
Donation
Receiving the items, the Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr Lawrence Sereboe, commended the management of Awake Purified Drinking Water for their continued generosity.
He noted that more people had come to appreciate Kasapreko’s efforts in support of the centre.
He further urged the public to remain cautious and observe the COVID-19 protocols during this pandemic.
On the same day, Kasapreko also handed over a mechanised borehole facility to the people of Gukpegu-Tua near Tamale.
The Trade Marketing Supervisor, Mr Tsatsu Hadjor, said: "We have decided to extend our CSR activities to the people of Gukpegu-Tua whose major source of drinking water is a river.
He emphasised that the donation would go a long way to alleviate the hardship the people went through in search of potable drinking water as well as augment government's effort to the area. "We are grateful to Kasapreko for identifying our needs and coming to our aid" the chief of Gukpegu-Tua, Naa Abu Safianu, said.