Judicial Service workers suspend intended strike

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has suspended its intended strike action over the review of their salaries and allowances which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
This follows a meeting between the Office of the President and the Judicial Council, the body mandated to negotiate payment and issues affecting JUSAG.
The meeting discussed JUSAG’s outstanding issues on the salaries of members.
Another meeting between the two parties, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Speaking at a briefing in Accra Wednesday afternoon, (October 27), the President of JUSAG, Mr Alex Nartey said should the meeting between JUSAG and government fail to resolve all outstanding issues, at Thursday’s meeting, “the association will have no option than to embark on a total withdrawal of our service on Monday, November 1, 2021”.
He therefore entreated members of the association to remain calm as efforts were being made to realise their legitimate means.
More to follow …