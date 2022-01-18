Juabenhene presides over funeral rites for Daasebre Oti Boateng

The Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, has assumed full responsibility of presiding over the burial and final funeral rites of the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng.
The late Omanhene of New Juaben was the elder brother of Nana Otuo Siriboe, who is currently the Chairman of the Council of State.
One-week observance
After a high-profile traditional meeting at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua yesterday, presided over by Nana Otuo Siriboe, the one-week observance of the passing of Daasebre Oti Boateng was fixed for Monday, March 7, this year.
Some of the women mourning the two traditional heads
On the same day, the one-week rites for the late Queenmother of New Juaben, Nana Yaa Daani, will be performed.
Daasebre Oti Boateng who was enstooled on October 26, 1992, died on August 10, 2021, while Nana Yaa Daani went to her ancestors about two weeks ago.
Committees
The Apagyahene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Duah, who is also the Chairman of the Publicity Committee for the funeral, disclosed the one week-funeral arrangements in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Koforidua yesterday.
Speaking shortly after the high-profile meeting, Nana Duah said five committees had been constituted to plan the one-week observance of the two traditional leaders.
He said the committees would also plan the burial and the final funeral rites of the late Omanhene and the Queenmother on a later date.
A section of the traditional rulers at the gathering
The meeting was attended by divisional and sub-chiefs, other traditional rulers, Members of Parliament, as well as some residents of Koforidua.
New Juaben was established by indigenes of Juaben in Asante after a civil war between Juaben and Kumasi in 1875.
Following the defeat of Juaben in that war, the Juabenhene and his people migrated to the current Eastern Region.
They settled in the area around Koforidua and established New Juaben.
By 1882, the traditional authority of New Juaben had been established.