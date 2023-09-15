Jospong Group signs agreement with Nigerian company to support rice production

Maclean Kwofi Sep - 15 - 2023 , 05:50

The Jospong Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EGTA Investment Limited of Nigeria to identify relevant experts, rice farmers and value chain players to support the Jospong Rice Project in the country which is being spearheaded by the Asian African Consortium (AAC).

The MoU also sets out a general framework which would serve as the foundation upon which a binding agreement shall subsequently be signed.

Economic vision

The Lead Coordinator of the Jospong Rice Project, Rev. George Blavo Tsidi, said at the event in Abuja, Nigeria, that the economic vision of Ghana hinged on shifting from import dependency to becoming a manufacturing and value-added economy.

He said the AAC was committed to contributing significantly to the transformative journey by partnering countries and institutions with the necessary expertise.

“Given Ghana’s geographical proximity and similar economic characteristics, it is prudent for us to draw from Nigeria’s experiences and insights to achieve our goal of ensuring food security.

“It is against this backdrop that we have chosen to pursue this MoU with EGTA of Nigeria, with the primary objective of promoting the growth and development of various agricultural sectors, including the production of rice, soya beans, wheat, yellow corn, sunflower, milling, storage, marketing, export, research and training,” Rev. Tsidi added.

Collaboration

The Managing Director of EGTA Investment, Bashiru Ibrahim, also said that the future of Africa depended on the concept of cooperation, financial, investment, technical, social, economic and political cooperations between African nations.

He explained that under the technical, financial and investment cooperation component of the MoU, EGTA was expected to share technical know-how.

“We are confident that at the end, this cooperation will create wealth and employment and the private sector in both counties would set an example for others to follow,” Mr Ibrahim added.

Appreciation

Ghana’s acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Edison M. Agbenyega, expressed appreciation that one of the cardinal foreign policies of Ghana, which was economic diplomacy, was uniting the two countries.

"This signing ceremony is a step towards achieving such goal,” he said, adding that Nigeria had the potential to develop its agricultural sector to feed Africa and the rest of the world.

Mr Agbenyega also said the enduring brotherly relations between Ghana and Nigeria were a source of pride and that the agreement would further strengthen the ties for their mutual benefit.

He said over the years, the two nations had collaborated in diverse sectors such as trade, investment, technology, security and agriculture.