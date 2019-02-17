John Mahama meets ICC's Fatou Bensouda

Former President John Dramani Mahama has met with the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, in Munich, Germany.
The bilateral meeting, which took place on the side line of the ongoing gathering of global leaders at the Munich Security Conference 2019, focussed on relations between the Court and Africa, how to improve the confidence of the African continent and people in the court and issues of human rights around the world.
Madam Bensouda congratulated Mr. Mahama for accepting the role to chair the Tana High Level Forum on Security in Africa, emphasising that the ICC has over the years come under enormous criticism from some countries and their leaders.
Former President Mahama assumed the chairmanship the TANA Forum in April 2018, succeeding former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Launched in 2012, the Ethiopia based TANA Forum serves as a platform for African leaders, stakeholders and thought leaders to explore and exchange ideas on African-led solutions to its security challenges.
