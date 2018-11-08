Japan provides $265,224 grant for three organisations

The Japanese Government has provided a grant of US $265,224 for three organisations to undertake various health projects in the country
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
They are the Integrated Action for Community Development (
The support, which is under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroot Human Security Project, is to help provide quality health care for residents of beneficiary communities.
Significance
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tsutomu Himeno, said the health and well-being of people was critical to any nation, which was the reason Japan was providing grants for organisations in Ghana to support the vulnerable.
He emphasised the need for the organisations to make full use of the funds to ensure that they impacted on the health of the people.
Japan, Mr Himeno said, remained committed to providing the needed assistance for people in difficulties and emphasised the necessity for beneficiaries to ensure that the funds were used judiciously.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
GGHSP
The GGHSP is a Japanese government grant scheme introduced in 1989 to meet
Since 2003, the GGHSP has paid attention to the concept of human security, with the aim of providing social and economic development at the grass-roots level.
It prioritises projects that seek to provide basic human needs for all.
In Ghana, it awarded over US$16 million grants for a total of 288 projects last year.
The projects included health centres, schools and Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in rural communities.
Projects
The West Gonja Hospital in the Northern Region received US$87,832 for the construction of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; the Mampong Municipal Health Directorate was offered US$88,139 for the construction of a health centre at
The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for the support extended them and pledged to put the funds to efficient use.