Jakpa's 68 WhatsApp messages with two responses from Attorney General admitted into evidence

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 20 - 2024 , 13:18

The High Court in Accra has admitted the 68 messages that the prosecution was seeking to tender through Richard Jakpa, the businessman standing trial with the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The WhatsApp chat is between the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame and the businessman, Richard Jakpa.

Cross-examining the accused on the WhatsApp chat, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa suggested to the accused that he (Jakpa) did not tender all the messages to the court earlier because he knew that if he had tendered all the messages it would show to the court that he harassed the A-G with countless messages to which Godfred Dame barely responded.

But Jakpa disagreed with the suggestion adding that “If she decides to include deleted text messages and voice calls, and deleted text messages and if you add all of them they are still not up to the 68, he is claiming and text messages are different from voice calls,” he said.

Again, the DPP said when Jakpa requested a private meeting with the A-G, he just sought to take advantage of his relationship with Justice Kulendi to get the A-G to agree to a private meeting with him.

However, Mr Jakpa said there was nowhere in his message for that meeting did he mention Justice Kulendi’s name.

“It is the A-G who roped in Justice Kulendi into the private meeting,” he said.

