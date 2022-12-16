Jadarls foundation organises blood donation exercise

The Programme Coordinator of the National Blood Service, Mark Kofie, has appealed to the public to make blood donation a way of life.
He said hospitals would not experience shortage of blood at critical times if every Ghanaian made it a personal initiative to donate blood frequently without necessarily making the decision to donate as a result of public appeal.
“In other jurisdictions they do not necessarily appeal to people to come and donate I pray that one day we will make it a culture to donate blood because if we can have just one per cent of the population to donate blood we are safe,” he said at a blood donation exercise in Accra today (Dec 11).
Exercise
The exercise, organised by the Jadarls foundation, was in collaboration with the National Blood Service.
The Foundation is a member of the Jadarls Group of Companies, which was founded on the promise of delivering access to clean water, supporting quality education system, women and children support initiatives among others.
It former part of the organisation’s fifth anniversary celebrations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for 2022, to complement the National Blood Services' effort of making blood products and services readily available for all citizens, especially pregnant women and accident victims who need them most.
The Programme coordinator educated residents of the Ablekuma West constituency on the importance of donating blood.
He further l encouraged individuals to voluntarily donate blood to help save lives and urged the public not to wait until a friend or a relative needed blood before they donate.
Valuable gift
In a speech read on behalf of the Managing Director, the Human Resources Manager of the Jadarls Group of Companies, Justice Robert Ayee, explained that the most valuable gift anytime could give to another person was blood.
He noted that despite how sophisticated society had become, scientist could not manufacture blood hence the need for citizens to frequently donate blood to save lives.
Mr Ayee added that being aware of the many challenges patients faced in accessing flood products, the foundation deemed it critical to organise this blood donation drive to support the National Blood Service's efforts.
“A decision to donate blood can save a life, or even several lives, if your blood is separated into its constituents- red cells, platelets, and plasma - and used individually for patients with specific conditions”.
The Foundation, he said would continue to organise the blood donation and many other interventions that support and alleviate the suffering of local communities.