IPMC supports ICT training at NUNSEC

Intercom Programming and Manufacturing Company (IPMC), an information technology training institute, last Friday partnered with the management of the Nungua Senior High School (NUNSEC) to begin a training of teachers and students in Information Communication Technology (ICT).
This was in fulfilment of an earlier promise by the Director of IPMC, Gaurav Sharda, to the school to ensure that among others, students obtained training in ICT before completing the school.
Mr Sharda said IPMC would help NUNSEC in the designing of its ICT laboratory with about 500 CDs with study materials of programming language offered to the school in addition to a free training for 109 instructors who would be ambassadors of the ICT education and facilitation.
He said an international sponsorship would be offered to top performing students for higher degree programme and a low cost programme offered to all the students.
He said NUNSEC would also be supported by free software support from IPMC with a low cost of admin support from India when necessary.
Mr Sharda said the training programme would take off this month, and that all the study materials and books were expected to be free of charge.
The Headmistress of NUNSEC, Mrs Regina Naa Kai Tetteh, expressed appreciation to the IPMC for what she described as a kind gesture, and appealed that the support from the institution continued to help in improving the knowledge of the students in ICT.
She charged the students to avail themselves to make the best of the opportunity and to put all the materials given to them to good use.