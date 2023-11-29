Interplast honored at 35th GREDA Awards

Interplast Limited, a manufacturer of pipes and profiles in West Africa with 54 years of experience, received two awards at the 35th Ghana Real Estate Development Association (GREDA) Anniversary Awards.

The ceremony, held on November 25, 2023, honoured the company as "Best in Plastic Building Materials" and "Best in Glazing Category," recognizing its exceptional contributions to the construction industry.

Interplast Limited received acknowledgment for its outstanding contributions to plastic pipes building materials and UPVC glazing, demonstrating sustained quality over the years.

These awards not only celebrate the company's success but also underscore the vital importance of prioritizing high-quality products in the construction industry, a principle highlighted by GREDA.

Mr. Sivnesh Kumar, Chief Operations Officer of Interplast Limited, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "These awards affirm our commitment to delivering top-tier products to the Ghanaian real estate sector. We aim to contribute to the industry's growth by providing durable and sustainable solutions”.

He warned against the presence of substandard and non-standard products in the market, emphasizing their potential to negatively impact the quality of construction.

The GREDA Awards serve to promote excellence in the real estate development sector, encouraging industry players to be discerning in their material choices and discouraging non-standard products.

Interplast Limited remains dedicated to upholding high standards in plastic building materials and glazing production, showcasing its commitment to quality and integrity in Ghana's dynamic real estate development landscape.