Innovation, change critical for Ghana’s growth - Taptap Send Director

The time has come for Ghanaian and African youths, in general, to embrace change and innovation for the transformation of the country and the continent, the Growth Director of Africa for Taptap Send, an international remittance firm, Darryl Kwame Mawutor Abraham, has said.
He said the rate of technological and digital advancement across the globe made it imperative for the youth of Africa to accept the reality to buy into the concept of financial and other technologies, including digitalisation in commerce and all aspect of human life.
Event
Mr Abraham said that during the FEDxAccra conference over the weekend at the University of Ghana.
The event was also sponsored by Taptap Send.
The technology world, Mr Abraham said, was moving so fast that countries that hesitated in “boarding the train” would be left over and would find it difficult to catch up once it passed by and so Africa was at the crossroad of either jumping onto the train or forever remaining in the doldrums.
He maintained that it was to help accelerate the sustainable development of Africa and Ghana in particular that Taptap Send, which charged no fees for its services, sponsored and supported events such as TEDxAccra in the quest for the right antidote to get the continent to develop for the good of its people.
Opportunity
The Organiser of TEDxAccra, Terry Kojo Oppong, said the conference provided the opportunity for the global sharing of ground-breaking ideas, experiences, philosophies and achievements catalysing change and creating a positive impact.
He said FEDxAccra was in line with the policy of the group, with the support of like-minded entities such as Taptap Send, to highlight Africans on the continent and in the diaspora who had demonstrated enough tenacity and hard work to share thoughts and ideas for the benefit of all, especially the host African countries.
The first in-person gathering in the last six years, on the theme –Agents of Change, FEDxAccra 2022, had an array of speakers, including the Founder, Power to Girls Foundation, Aisha Addo; the Founder, Web3 Afraica, Del Titus Bawuah; the CEO, Mail Room, Kenny Annan Jonathan; the Founder Creative Lead & CuratorLokko HouseStefania Manfreda; the Founder, JHASHEART, Jabari Hall; a Writer, Filmmaker and Actress, Michelle Sam; the Founder, Nkyimkyim Museum, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, and a Contemporary Artist, Nana Danso.