Independence Day: Govt declares Wednesday, March 6 public holiday

Kweku Zurek Mar - 02 - 2024 , 09:22

The Ministry of the Interior has officially announced that Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, will be observed as a statutory public holiday nationwide in commemoration of Independence Day.

In a statement released on March 1, 2023, the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, stressed the significance of this day in Ghana's history and called upon all citizens to observe it accordingly.

Independence Day, which marks the country's liberation from colonial rule, holds immense importance in the hearts of Ghanaians. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by past generations to secure Ghana's freedom and sovereignty.

As such, the public is encouraged to partake in various events and activities organized to celebrate this momentous occasion. From flag-raising ceremonies to cultural performances, citizens are urged to embrace the spirit of patriotism and unity that Independence Day represents.

Businesses, schools, and government offices are expected to remain closed on March 6th to allow citizens to participate fully in the festivities and reflect on Ghana's journey towards self-determination.

This year’s national anniversary celebration will take place at the Youth Resource Centre (Koforidua Sports Stadium) in Koforidua.