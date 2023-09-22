Inadequate infrastructure at Enyan Abaasa Institute: Omanhen appeals to govt for support

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Sep - 22 - 2023 , 05:57

The Paramount Chief of the Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, has expressed regret that accommodation challenges at the Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute (ABATECH) have resulted in its female students becoming vulnerable to sexual preys.

He has, therefore, called on the government to as a matter of urgency work to provide accommodation facilities for students on campus.

Osagyefo Akonu was speaking at this year's Akwambo festival in the area at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District in the Central Region.

As part of the festival which attracted thousands of people, there was a procession of traditional chiefs in palanquins through the streets at Enyan, before they converged on the grand durbar.

Osagyefo Akonu observed that quality education could not be achieved without the needed infrastructure.

He explained that due to inadequate dormitories some of the students sought accommodation facilities in the town.

"Some of the men offer the girls accommodation and you know what is likely to happen," he stated, adding that that did not augur well for efforts to promote education for all.

Osagyefo Akonu, who is also the Vice-President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, called for improved road network in the region and the area in particular.

He particularly called for rehabilitation works to be done on the Mankessim-Ajumako-Swedru and Winneba-Swedru roads to enhance travel convenience and open up the enclave for socio-economic activities.

Accommodation

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, expressed regret about how inadequate accommodation challenges facing the only second cycle institution was impacting teaching and learning at ABATECH.

She also expressed concern about reports of some inhabitants taking advantage of students’ vulnerability and urged the community to positively support the students rather than take advantage of them.

She pledged the government's commitment to addressing the poor road network in the region and also gave the assurance that the accommodation problems facing the Abaasa Technical Institute would be resolved.

She advised parents not to shirk their responsibilities but to commit resources to supporting the education of wards to the highest level possible.

Mrs Assan commended the chiefs and people of the area for the existing peace and unity in the area and presented cash of GH¢150,000 as well as assorted drinks to the traditional council on behalf of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in support of the celebration of the festival.

The Nyimfahemaa of the Enyan Abaasa Traditional area, Nana Esi Sawah III, pledged to work to reduce the incidence of teenage pregnancy in the area.

Nana Sawah attributed the problem partly to poor parental control and the advent of cell phones.

She disclosed that her family had over the years undertaken campaigns on the right sexual lifestyle for adolescents in the area and supported pupils and students in the area with books.