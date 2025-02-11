Illegal miner jailed for stealing alligator pepper 

Next article: Court remands nine over alleged murder of cab driver

GNA Feb - 11 - 2025 , 06:36 1 minute read

A 19-year-old illegal miner, Enoch Buamah, has been sentenced to three months imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa District Court One for stealing a bag of alligator pepper.

He pleaded guilty and begged the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah for mercy.

Inspector of Police Patrick Essien, who led prosecution told the court that Fuseini Amadu, the complainant was a farmer and lived at Kofi Gyan in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

He said in December 2024; the complainant harvested his alligator pepper and dried same on a drying mat in his farm cottage at Kofi Gyan.

On December 12, 2024, while, the complainant was away, Buamah who resided in the same vicinity with the complainant went to his cottage with an empty fertilizer bag and stole his alligator pepper valued GH¢600.00.

He said later the complainant visited his farm cottage and noticed all his produce had been stolen, contacted the local community announcers for an announcement for him.

The complainant, through the announcement, had a tip-off that on the day in question Buamah was seen from his farm cottage carrying a fertilizer bag.

Inspector Essien said the complainant informed the unit committee task force who traced and arrested Buamah together with a fertilizer bag filled with alligator pepper.

He said the accused person was handed over to the Aboso police with the exhibit and a formal complaint was lodged.