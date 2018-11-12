IGP receives retrofitted patrol boat

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has taken delivery of a patrol boat with an assurance that the Police Service is committed to providing adequate security internally and on the territorial waters of Ghana.
The boat, christened Ernest Ako, was one of four used for patrolling the territorial waters of the catchment area of Tema and its environs but it submerged in the sea on May 30 this year, causing it to break down.
It was, however, retrofitted by Bentex Engineering in Tema, owned by a Tema-based businessman, Mr Samuel Ahiadeke, at no cost to the Ghana Police Service and handed over to the IGP on Friday, November 9, 2018.
Boat
The retrofitted boat, described as environmentally friendly, will enhance the operations of the Tema Marine Police Command.
Taking delivery of the facility at a ceremony in Tema, the IGP commended Mr Ahiadeke and his engineering company, saying that hitherto, the Police Service was sending such facilities to South Africa for repairs.
Mr Asante-Apeatu noted that with this gesture, Bentex Engineering had opened a new chapter with the Ghana Police Service.
The IGP pointed out that the police needed to be fully equipped with logistics and facilities that would make them mobile both on land and at sea to enable them to combat crime in an efficient manner.
“It is for this reason that the Ghana Police Service recognise the contributions of Mr Ahiadeke. We are glad and thankful for such a patriotic and philanthropic gesture. We also thank the engineering company for its effort and hope this will open a new chapter for us to repair such facilities locally,” he said.
Worthy risk
The Marine and Ports Police Commander, ACP Seidu Iddi, recounted that the boat submerged at sea during police patrols in May this year.
“After the boat had been brought out and towed to the Marine and Ports Police Station in Tema, Mr Ahiadeke saw it and offered to repair it at no cost to the Ghana Police Service,” he stated.
“It was a risk we took because we did not have adequate trust in the company. Prior to that we fixed all such facilities in South Africa, but the risk we took has now proved to be a worthy one,” he added.
In his remarks, Mr Ahiadeke said his company’s gesture was to support the police to combat crime more efficiently.
